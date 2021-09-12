Posted in Uncategorized

A Justice League Infinity #3 Micro-Review – Multiverse Fatigue

***This is where we keep it nice and simple. Comic book reviews in 100 words or less. Straight, concise, and to the point.***

TITLE: Justice League Infinity #3
AUTHOR: J.M. DeMatteis, James Tucker
ARTISTS: Ethen Beavers, Nick Filardi (Colorist), Tom Napolitano (Letterer). Cover by Dan Mora.
RELEASED: September 7, 2021

Both DC and Marvel have been leaning into multiverse stories lately. As such, three issues in I’ve got a little bit of multiverse fatigue when it comes to Justice League Infinity.

I’ll grant, though, that it’s somewhat interesting to see the Calvin Ellis Superman, a.k.a. the African American Superman (see the cover at right) drawn in that DC Animated Universe style. There’s not much substance to his part of this story. Not yet, at least. But it’s cool to see.

