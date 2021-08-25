Posted in Comic Books/Graphic Novels, Micro-Reviews

A Superman: Son of Kal-El #2 Micro-Review – “Why Don’t You Do More?”

Posted on by Rob Siebert
“A Superman ’78 #1 Micro-Review – Richard Donner Lives On”

***This is where we keep it nice and simple. Comic book reviews in 100 words or less. Straight, concise, and to the point.***

By Rob Siebert
Fanboy Wonder

Superman Son of Kal-El 2, cover, John TimmsTITLE: Superman: Son of Kal-El #2
AUTHOR: Tom Taylor
ARTISTS: John Timms, Gabe Eltaeb (Colorist), Dave Sharpe (Letterer)
RELEASED: August 24, 2021

This whole “Jon Kent is Superman” thing would have been a lot more effective if his dad, the classic and traditional Superman, weren’t still around. Normally I’m not a fan of “substitute hero” stories where they replace classic characters. But in this case it might work.

Taylor is leaning heavily into Superman’s social justice roots here. An interesting direction to take things, with the potential for a lot of meat on the bone. At one point Jon even flat out asks his father, “Why don’t you do more?”

Email Rob at primaryignition@yahoo.com, or check us out on Twitter.

Author:

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.