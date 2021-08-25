A Superman: Son of Kal-El #2 Micro-Review – “Why Don’t You Do More?”

***This is where we keep it nice and simple. Comic book reviews in 100 words or less. Straight, concise, and to the point.***

By Rob Siebert

Fanboy Wonder

TITLE: Superman: Son of Kal-El #2

AUTHOR: Tom Taylor

ARTISTS: John Timms, Gabe Eltaeb (Colorist), Dave Sharpe (Letterer)

RELEASED: August 24, 2021



This whole “Jon Kent is Superman” thing would have been a lot more effective if his dad, the classic and traditional Superman, weren’t still around. Normally I’m not a fan of “substitute hero” stories where they replace classic characters. But in this case it might work.

Taylor is leaning heavily into Superman’s social justice roots here. An interesting direction to take things, with the potential for a lot of meat on the bone. At one point Jon even flat out asks his father, “Why don’t you do more?”

Email Rob at primaryignition@yahoo.com, or check us out on Twitter.