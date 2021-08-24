A Superman ’78 #1 Micro-Review – Richard Donner Lives On

***This is where we keep it nice and simple. Comic book reviews in 100 words or less. Straight, concise, and to the point.***

By Rob Siebert

Fanboy Wonder

TITLE: Superman ’78 #1

AUTHOR: Robert Venditti

ARTISTS: Wilfredo Torres, Jordie Bellaire (Colorist), Dave Lanphear (Letterer)

RELEASED: August 24, 2021



This one evokes its source material a little better than Batman ’89 #1 did. I credit that to both Venditti’s writing, and Torres’ art, which captures the actors’ likenesses fairly well.

The highlight of this issue for me was the scene on the city streets with Clark Kent nervously bumbling behind Lois Lane. It felt very much like a scene pulled out of the Richard Donner film. There’s a dark irony to the fact that Donner just passed away last month. The issue is rightfully dedicated to him.

