A Batman: The Adventures Continue – Season Two #3 Micro-Review – A Birds of Prey Tease?

Posted on by Rob Siebert

By Rob Siebert
Fanboy Wonder

Batman the Adventures Continue Season Two 3, cover, 2021, Stephanie PepperTITLE: Batman: The Adventures Continue – Season Two #2
AUTHOR: Alan Burnett, Paul Dini
ARTISTS: Rick Burchett, Monica Kubina (Colorist), Josh Reed (Letterer). Cover by Stephanie Pepper.
RELEASED: August 10, 2021

They’re doing a Birds of Prey tease of sorts with Batgirl and Huntress together, aren’t they?

Like Ty Templeton, Rick Burchett is a veteran of those old Batman: The Animated Series inspired comics. It’s nice to see him working on some of these characters again.

They bring back yet another one-off character from B:TAS here. Frankly, I’d rather Burnett and Dini go the extra mile and create some new characters for this series. It’s not like they don’t have the talent or the product knowledge…

