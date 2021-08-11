A Batman ’89 #1 Micro-Review – Back to the ’80s

***This is where we keep it nice and simple. Comic book reviews in 100 words or less. Straight, concise, and to the point.***

By Rob Siebert

Fanboy Wonder

TITLE: Batman ’89 #1 (of 6)

AUTHOR: Sam Hamm

ARTISTS: Joe Quinones, Leonardo Ito (Colorist), Clayton Cowles (Letterer)

RELEASED: August 10, 2021



This one didn’t give me the nostalgic feels like the first issues of Batman ’66 or Batman: The Adventures Continue. Though I’ll grant that having Sam Hamm, who co-wrote Batman and Batman Returns, gives it a certain authenticity.

This six-issue mini is giving us what the movies never got to: Billy Dee Williams as Two-Face. Hamm nicely fleshes out Harvey Dent, and even manages to plant a few story seeds. Quinones is doing his best to recreate the vibe from the movies, complete with late ’80s tech and that gothic architecture. All in all, a solid effort.

