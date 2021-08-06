The Me You Love in the Dark #1 Micro-Review – Keeping it Quiet

***This is where we keep it nice and simple. Comic book reviews in 100 words or less. Straight, concise, and to the point.***

By Rob Siebert

Fanboy Wonder

TITLE: The Me You Love in the Dark #1

AUTHOR: Skottie Young

ARTISTS: Jorge Corona, David Stoll, Jean-Francois Beaulieu (Colorist), Nate Young (Letterer)

RELEASED: August 4, 2021



What I like about The Me You Love in the Dark so far is that it’s a haunted house story that doesn’t go over the top. Not immediately, at least. All the ghostly activity is quiet, and fairly subdued. The kind of thing that, if you have even the slightest bit of belief in ghosts, you might actually buy. It’s not necessarily what you’d expect from Skottie Young, the guy who brought us I Hate Fairyland.

Color me intrigued. I’ll be back for issue #2.

