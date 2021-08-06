Posted in Comic Books/Graphic Novels, Micro-Reviews

The Me You Love in the Dark #1 Micro-Review – Keeping it Quiet

Posted on by Rob Siebert

***This is where we keep it nice and simple. Comic book reviews in 100 words or less. Straight, concise, and to the point.***

By Rob Siebert
Fanboy Wonder

The Me You Love in the Dark 1, cover, 2021, Jorge CoronaTITLE: The Me You Love in the Dark #1
AUTHOR: Skottie Young
ARTISTS: Jorge Corona, David Stoll, Jean-Francois Beaulieu (Colorist), Nate Young (Letterer)
RELEASED: August 4, 2021

What I like about The Me You Love in the Dark so far is that it’s a haunted house story that doesn’t go over the top. Not immediately, at least. All the ghostly activity is quiet, and fairly subdued. The kind of thing that, if you have even the slightest bit of belief in ghosts, you might actually buy. It’s not necessarily what you’d expect from Skottie Young, the guy who brought us I Hate Fairyland.

Color me intrigued. I’ll be back for issue #2.

