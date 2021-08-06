Posted in Comic Books/Graphic Novels, Micro-Reviews

A Suicide Squad #6 Micro-Review – Matching the Movie

Posted on by Rob Siebert

***This is where we keep it nice and simple. Comic book reviews in 100 words or less. Straight, concise, and to the point.***

By Rob Siebert
Fanboy Wonder

Suicide Squad 6, cover, 2021, Eduardo Pansica, Julio FerreiraTITLE: Suicide Squad #6
AUTHOR: Robbie Thompson
ARTISTS: Eduardo Pansica, Julio Ferreira, Dexter Soy, Alex Sinclair (Colorist), Wes Abbott (Letterer). Cover by Pansica, Ferreira, & Marcelo Maiolo.
RELEASED: August 3, 2021

If I’m at DC, I want this Suicide Squad book to be firing on all cylinders because of any interest the new James Gunn movie might generate. Frankly, I’m not sure it is. Right now we’ve got a story about Squad members traveling to Earth-3. That’s appealing to regulars like yours truly. But to a casual audience that might not normally read comics? Maybe not.

And while I normally am not a fan of how overexposed she is, not including Harley Quinn in this line-up might have been a mistake given how prominently she’s featured in the film.

Email Rob at primaryignition@yahoo.com, or check us out on Twitter.

Author:

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.