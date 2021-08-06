A Suicide Squad #6 Micro-Review – Matching the Movie

***This is where we keep it nice and simple. Comic book reviews in 100 words or less. Straight, concise, and to the point.***

By Rob Siebert

Fanboy Wonder

TITLE: Suicide Squad #6

AUTHOR: Robbie Thompson

ARTISTS: Eduardo Pansica, Julio Ferreira, Dexter Soy, Alex Sinclair (Colorist), Wes Abbott (Letterer). Cover by Pansica, Ferreira, & Marcelo Maiolo.

RELEASED: August 3, 2021



If I’m at DC, I want this Suicide Squad book to be firing on all cylinders because of any interest the new James Gunn movie might generate. Frankly, I’m not sure it is. Right now we’ve got a story about Squad members traveling to Earth-3. That’s appealing to regulars like yours truly. But to a casual audience that might not normally read comics? Maybe not.

And while I normally am not a fan of how overexposed she is, not including Harley Quinn in this line-up might have been a mistake given how prominently she’s featured in the film.

