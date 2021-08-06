A Batman #111 Micro-Review – Harley (Almost) Ruins the Moment

***This is where we keep it nice and simple. Comic book reviews in 100 words or less. Straight, concise, and to the point.***

By Rob Siebert

Fanboy Wonder

TITLE: Batman #111

AUTHOR: James Tynion IV

ARTISTS: Jorge Jimenez, Ricardo Lopez Ortiz, Tomeu Morey (Colorist), Romulo Fajardo Jr. (Colorist), Clayton Cowles (Letterer)

RELEASED: August 3, 2021



There’s a hot spread in this issue of Batman, Ghost-Maker and Harley Quinn. Though Harley almost ruins it by making a crack about being a member of the Bat-family. *sigh* I still maintain she has no place there…

We find out in this issue that a villain is operating from Arkham Asylum, which has been shut down thanks to a Joker gas bombing. Even in Gotham City, how that happens is beyond me. If I’m Batman, I’ve got that place under 24/7 surveillance for that very reason.

