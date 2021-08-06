Posted in Comic Books/Graphic Novels, Micro-Reviews

A Batman #111 Micro-Review – Harley (Almost) Ruins the Moment

Posted on by Rob Siebert

***This is where we keep it nice and simple. Comic book reviews in 100 words or less. Straight, concise, and to the point.***

By Rob Siebert
Fanboy Wonder

Batman 111, cover, 2021, Jorge JimenezTITLE: Batman #111
AUTHOR: James Tynion IV
ARTISTS: Jorge Jimenez, Ricardo Lopez Ortiz, Tomeu Morey (Colorist), Romulo Fajardo Jr. (Colorist), Clayton Cowles (Letterer)
RELEASED: August 3, 2021

There’s a hot spread in this issue of Batman, Ghost-Maker and Harley Quinn. Though Harley almost ruins it by making a crack about being a member of the Bat-family. *sigh* I still maintain she has no place there…

We find out in this issue that a villain is operating from Arkham Asylum, which has been shut down thanks to a Joker gas bombing. Even in Gotham City, how that happens is beyond me. If I’m Batman, I’ve got that place under 24/7 surveillance for that very reason.

Email Rob at primaryignition@yahoo.com, or check us out on Twitter.

Author:

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.