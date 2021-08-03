A Justice League Infinity #2 Micro-Review – Getting Superman Right

***This is where we keep it nice and simple. Comic book reviews in 100 words or less. Straight, concise, and to the point.***

By Rob Siebert

Fanboy Wonder

TITLE: Justice League Infinity #2

AUTHOR: J.M. DeMatteis, James Tucker

ARTISTS: Ethen Beavers, Nick Filardi (Colorist), Tom Napolitano (Letterer). Cover by Jorge Corona & Matheus Lopez.

RELEASED: August 3, 2021



The most refreshing thing in the world of comics, to yours truly at least, is when a writer or writers really nail Superman. It’s surprising how few authors in the world can get Superman right.

Thankfully, J.M. DeMatteis and James Tucker are able to do that in Justice League Infinity #2. As the League deals with Overman, an evil version of the Man of Steel, we see the genuine article acting as an agent of peace, understanding, and finding common ground.

I’ve said it a million times: Superman is an idealist. The more writers that understand that, the better.

Email Rob at primaryignition@yahoo.com, or check us out on Twitter.