A Nightwing #82 Micro-Review – Sister Act

Posted on by Rob Siebert

***This is where we keep it nice and simple. Comic book reviews in 100 words or less. Straight, concise, and to the point.***

Nightwing 82, variant cover, 2021, Jamal CampbellTITLE: Nightwing #82
AUTHOR: Tom Taylor
ARTISTS: Bruno Redondo, Rick Leonardi, Neil Edwards, Andy Lanning (Inker), Scott Hanna (Inker), Adriano Lucas (Colorist), Wes Abbott (Letterer). Variant cover by Jamal Campbell.
RELEASED: July 20, 2021

As we found out last issue, Dick Grayson has an apparent sister. Naturally, this issue follows up on that big reveal. Specifically, via flashback sequences, which they do a nice job of changing up the texture for.

This whole “hero has a surprise sibling” story has obviously been done before. But doing it with Dick might have something of a unique flavor. So I’m here for it. Who knows? Maybe it’ll even stick…

