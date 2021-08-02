Posted in Comic Books/Graphic Novels, Micro-Reviews

A Detective Comics #1040 Micro-Review – A Classic Costume Returns!

Posted on by Rob Siebert

***This is where we keep it nice and simple. Comic book reviews in 100 words or less. Straight, concise, and to the point.***

By Rob Siebert
Fanboy Wonder

Detective Comics 1040, cover, 2021, Lee Bermejo variant coverTITLE: Detective Comics #1040
AUTHORS: Mariko Tamaki, Dan Watters
ARTISTS: Dan Mora, Max Raynor, Jordie Bellaire (Colorist), Arif Prianto (Colorist), Aditya Bidikar (Letterer), Rob Leigh (Letterer). Variant cover by Lee Bermejo.
RELEASED: July 27, 2021

Dan Mora makes a very welcome return to Detective here. I’m always happy to see his work.

There’s a flashback sequence in this issue where we see Batman back in the classic blue and gray costume, complete with the yellow oval behind the bat symbol. That’s a cool little treat.

Do these Lee Bermejo variant covers get the love they deserve? I hope so…

Dan Watters and Max Raynor give us a somewhat touching back-up story about Man-Bat and the fate he’s met. Definitely worth sticking around after the main feature.

Email Rob at primaryignition@yahoo.com, or check us out on Twitter.

Author:

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.