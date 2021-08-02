A Detective Comics #1040 Micro-Review – A Classic Costume Returns!

***This is where we keep it nice and simple. Comic book reviews in 100 words or less. Straight, concise, and to the point.***

By Rob Siebert

Fanboy Wonder

TITLE: Detective Comics #1040

AUTHORS: Mariko Tamaki, Dan Watters

ARTISTS: Dan Mora, Max Raynor, Jordie Bellaire (Colorist), Arif Prianto (Colorist), Aditya Bidikar (Letterer), Rob Leigh (Letterer). Variant cover by Lee Bermejo.

RELEASED: July 27, 2021



Dan Mora makes a very welcome return to Detective here. I’m always happy to see his work.

There’s a flashback sequence in this issue where we see Batman back in the classic blue and gray costume, complete with the yellow oval behind the bat symbol. That’s a cool little treat.

Do these Lee Bermejo variant covers get the love they deserve? I hope so…

Dan Watters and Max Raynor give us a somewhat touching back-up story about Man-Bat and the fate he’s met. Definitely worth sticking around after the main feature.

Email Rob at primaryignition@yahoo.com, or check us out on Twitter.