A Detective Comics #1040 Micro-Review – A Classic Costume Returns!

***This is where we keep it nice and simple. Comic book reviews in 100 words or less. Straight, concise, and to the point.***
By Rob Siebert
Fanboy Wonder
TITLE: Detective Comics #1040
AUTHORS: Mariko Tamaki, Dan Watters
ARTISTS: Dan Mora, Max Raynor, Jordie Bellaire (Colorist), Arif Prianto (Colorist), Aditya Bidikar (Letterer), Rob Leigh (Letterer). Variant cover by Lee Bermejo.
RELEASED: July 27, 2021
Dan Mora makes a very welcome return to Detective here. I’m always happy to see his work.
There’s a flashback sequence in this issue where we see Batman back in the classic blue and gray costume, complete with the yellow oval behind the bat symbol. That’s a cool little treat.
Do these Lee Bermejo variant covers get the love they deserve? I hope so…
Dan Watters and Max Raynor give us a somewhat touching back-up story about Man-Bat and the fate he’s met. Definitely worth sticking around after the main feature.
