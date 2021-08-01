A United States of Captain America #2 Micro-Review – “Good Gosh…”

***This is where we keep it nice and simple. Comic book reviews in 100 words or less. Straight, concise, and to the point.***

By Rob Siebert

Fanboy Wonder

TITLE: The United States of Captain America #2

AUTHORS: Christopher Cantwell, Mohale Mashigo

ARTISTS: Dale Eaglesham, Natacha Bustos, Matt Milla (Colorist), Joe Caramagna (Letterer). Cover by Gerard Parel.

RELEASED: July 28, 2021



Steve Rogers actually says, “Good Gosh…” in this issue. Somehow that’s both facepalm worthy and precisely in character.

Less in character? A flashback to a young Steve Rogers almost (unintentionally) urinating on the battle site at Gettysburg. Whoops.

Natacha Bustos has a strong performance in this issue, illustrating Nichelle Wright’s solo back-up story. I’m curious to see whether these DIY Captains America pop up again down the road. Of course, I’m sure that depends on how this book sells…

