A United States of Captain America #2 Micro-Review – “Good Gosh…”

Posted on by Rob Siebert

***This is where we keep it nice and simple. Comic book reviews in 100 words or less. Straight, concise, and to the point.***

By Rob Siebert
Fanboy Wonder

United States of Captain America 2, cover, 2021, Gerard ParelTITLE: The United States of Captain America #2
AUTHORS: Christopher Cantwell, Mohale Mashigo
ARTISTS: Dale Eaglesham, Natacha Bustos, Matt Milla (Colorist), Joe Caramagna (Letterer). Cover by Gerard Parel.
RELEASED: July 28, 2021

Steve Rogers actually says, “Good Gosh…” in this issue. Somehow that’s both facepalm worthy and precisely in character.

Less in character? A flashback to a young Steve Rogers almost (unintentionally) urinating on the battle site at Gettysburg. Whoops.

Natacha Bustos has a strong performance in this issue, illustrating Nichelle Wright’s solo back-up story. I’m curious to see whether these DIY Captains America pop up again down the road. Of course, I’m sure that depends on how this book sells…

