A TMNT Annual 2021 Review – The Game Begins

***This is where we keep it nice and simple. Comic book reviews in 100 words or less. Straight, concise, and to the point.***

TMNT Annual 2021, cover, Casey MaloneyTITLE: Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Annual 2021
AUTHOR: Tom Waltz
ARTISTS: Casey Maloney, Maria Keane (Inker), Luis Delgado (Colorist), Shawn Lee (Letterer)
RELEASED: July 28, 2021

Grab a sandwich with this one, boys and girls. As is often the case when TMNT divulges into heavy dialogue scenes, this sucker is dense. Dense and, unfortunately, uncharacteristically boring. It’s the Rat King making the rounds and talking to the fellow immortal siblings. That’s just about all there is to it.

I’m sure the “Armageddon Game” story this is setting us up for will be good. But this wasn’t exactly a thrilling way to lead into it.

On the plus side? A lot of really creative visuals.

