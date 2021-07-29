A Star Wars #15 Micro-Review – A Loosely Tied Thread

***This is where we keep it nice and simple. Comic book reviews in 100 words or less. Straight, concise, and to the point.***

By Rob Siebert

Fanboy Wonder

TITLE: Star Wars #15

AUTHOR: Charles Soule

ARTISTS: Ramon Rosanas, Rachelle Rosenberg (Colorist), Clayton Cowles (Letterer). Cover by Carlo Pagulayan, Jason Paz, & Rain Beredo.

RELEASED: July 28, 2021



A nice little issue about Luke, Wedge, and Starlight Squadron. There’s a thread that ties it to War of the Bounty Hunters. But ultimately, if you’re missing this issue you aren’t missing much.

Aside from this main Star Wars series, which is on my regular pull list, as far as keeping up with WotBH, I’m sticking to the main miniseries. I haven’t seen anything that prompts me to look into the other tie-ins.

