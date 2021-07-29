A Robin #4 Micro-Review – Some Time With Grandpa

***This is where we keep it nice and simple. Comic book reviews in 100 words or less. Straight, concise, and to the point.***

By Rob Siebert

Fanboy Wonder

TITLE: Robin #4

AUTHOR: Joshua Williamson

ARTISTS: Jorge Corona, Luis Guerrero (Colorist), Troy Peteri (Letterer). Cover by Gleb Melnikov.

RELEASED: July 27, 2021



Jorge Corona tags in for what winds up being a pretty good looking issue. Still, it takes a hit from a consistency standpoint without Gleb Melnikov.

I can’t say this story was dying for a Ra’s al Ghul appearance. But it gives the story a little extra dimension it wouldn’t have otherwise had. So no harm done. In any event, Damian’s relationship to Ra’s doesn’t get looked at quite as much as his relationship to Talia. So a little time between grandfather and grandson doesn’t necessarily hurt.

Email Rob at primaryignition@yahoo.com, or check us out on Twitter.