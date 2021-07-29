Posted in Comic Books/Graphic Novels, Micro-Reviews

A Robin #4 Micro-Review – Some Time With Grandpa

Posted on by Rob Siebert

Robin 4, cover, 2021, Gleb MelnikovTITLE: Robin #4
AUTHOR: Joshua Williamson
ARTISTS: Jorge Corona, Luis Guerrero (Colorist), Troy Peteri (Letterer). Cover by Gleb Melnikov.
RELEASED: July 27, 2021

Jorge Corona tags in for what winds up being a pretty good looking issue. Still, it takes a hit from a consistency standpoint without Gleb Melnikov.

I can’t say this story was dying for a Ra’s al Ghul appearance. But it gives the story a little extra dimension it wouldn’t have otherwise had. So no harm done. In any event, Damian’s relationship to Ra’s doesn’t get looked at quite as much as his relationship to Talia. So a little time between grandfather and grandson doesn’t necessarily hurt.

