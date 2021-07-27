A Superman: Son of Kal-El #1 Micro-Review – Are We in the Future Yet?

***This is where we keep it nice and simple. Comic book reviews in 100 words or less. Straight, concise, and to the point.***

TITLE: Superman: Son of Kal-El #1

AUTHOR: Tom Taylor

ARTISTS: John Timms, Gabe Eltaeb (Colorist), Dave Sharpe (Letterer)

RELEASED: July 27, 2021



This feels like it should have been part of Future State. It feels like they’re setting up Jon Kent to be the one and only Superman, as opposed to one of two Supermen alongside his father…

That being said, Taylor proves he knows how to write Superman, be it Jon or Clark Kent. The hero we see here is compassionate, as opposed to combatant. That’s a side of Superman a lot of creators to get wrong.

We also get to see what the Justice League was doing on the day Jon was born. That manages to be pretty cool.

