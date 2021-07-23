A Detective Comics #1039 Micro-Review – Meet Hue Vile

***This is where we keep it nice and simple. Comic book reviews in 100 words or less. Straight, concise, and to the point.***

By Rob Siebert

Fanboy Wonder

TITLE: Detective Comics #1039

AUTHORS: Mariko Tamaki, T.Rex

ARTISTS: Viktor Bogdanovic, T.Rex, Jordie Bellaire (Colorist), Simon Gough (Colorist), Aditya Bidikar (Letterer), Rob Leigh (Letterer). Variant cover by Lee Bermejo.

CO-INKERS: Daniel Henriques, Norm Rapmund

RELEASED: July 13, 2021

This issue’s back-up feature, written and drawn by T.Rex, is its highlight. It gives us a look at the origin of one of our villains, Hue Vile. I can’t say it’s the most original or captivating origin story I’ve ever heard. But the art really sells it.

As for the main story, it’s chugging along at what I might call a slightly slow pace. Slow, but still captivating in its own right.

The one thing I’d change about Viktor Bogdanovic’s art? Huntress’ mask looks string thin. Gotta fatten that sucker up.

Email Rob at primaryignition@yahoo.com, or check us out on Twitter.