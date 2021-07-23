Posted in Comic Books/Graphic Novels, Micro-Reviews

A Detective Comics #1039 Micro-Review – Meet Hue Vile

Posted on by Rob Siebert
“A Blue and Gold #1 Micro-Review – The Boys are Back!”

***This is where we keep it nice and simple. Comic book reviews in 100 words or less. Straight, concise, and to the point.***

By Rob Siebert
Fanboy Wonder

TITLE: Detective Comics #1039
AUTHORS: Mariko Tamaki, T.Rex
ARTISTS: Viktor Bogdanovic, T.Rex, Jordie Bellaire (Colorist), Simon Gough (Colorist), Aditya Bidikar (Letterer), Rob Leigh (Letterer). Variant cover by Lee Bermejo.
CO-INKERS: Daniel Henriques, Norm Rapmund
RELEASED: July 13, 2021

This issue’s back-up feature, written and drawn by T.Rex, is its highlight. It gives us a look at the origin of one of our villains, Hue Vile. I can’t say it’s the most original or captivating origin story I’ve ever heard. But the art really sells it.

As for the main story, it’s chugging along at what I might call a slightly slow pace. Slow, but still captivating in its own right.

The one thing I’d change about Viktor Bogdanovic’s art? Huntress’ mask looks string thin. Gotta fatten that sucker up.

Email Rob at primaryignition@yahoo.com, or check us out on Twitter.

Author:

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.