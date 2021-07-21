A Blue and Gold #1 Micro-Review – The Boys are Back!

***This is where we keep it nice and simple. Comic book reviews in 100 words or less. Straight, concise, and to the point.***

By Rob Siebert

Fanboy Wonder

TITLE: Blue and Gold #1 (of 8)

AUTHOR: Dan Jurgens

ARTISTS: Ryan Sook, Rob Leigh (Letterer)

RELEASED: July 20, 2021

I do have to deduct points from this issue, as it uses that obnoxious “bros before heroes” line from Heroes in Crisis.

But other than that, I can’t find much mud to sling at Blue and Gold #1. When these two are being written by someone who really gets their dynamic, they’re a lot of fun to read. And I imagine very few get it better than Jurgens, who created Booster. Sook’s art is also gorgeous.

There’s probably enough meat on the bone here for these two to have their own ongoing series. But one step at a time.

