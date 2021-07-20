A Shazam! #1 Micro-Review – An Elective Course

***This is where we keep it nice and simple. Comic book reviews in 100 words or less. Straight, concise, and to the point.***

By Rob Siebert

Fanboy Wonder

TITLE: Shazam #1 (of 4)

AUTHOR: Tim Sheridan

ARTISTS: Clayton Henry, Marcelo Maiolo (Colorist), Rob Leigh (Letterer)

RELEASED: July 20, 2021



Underplayed in Teen Titans Academy has been that one of the students is none other than Shazam, whose powers have been malfunctioning. This four-issue mini by Academy author Tim Sheridan is a nice way to zoom in on this Billy Batson story without having it pull focus in the main book.

So far, this feels more like an Academy story than a Shazam story, as we see a lot of Billy interacting with his peers at school than doing supehero stuff himself. Academy readers should be pleased. As should fans of Clayton Henry’s highly expressive, animated art style.

Email Rob at primaryignition@yahoo.com, or check us out on Twitter.