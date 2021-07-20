Posted in Comic Books/Graphic Novels, Micro-Reviews

A Shazam! #1 Micro-Review – An Elective Course

By Rob Siebert
Shazam 1, cover, 2021, Clayton HenryTITLE: Shazam #1 (of 4)
AUTHOR: Tim Sheridan
ARTISTS: Clayton Henry, Marcelo Maiolo (Colorist), Rob Leigh (Letterer)
RELEASED: July 20, 2021

Underplayed in Teen Titans Academy has been that one of the students is none other than Shazam, whose powers have been malfunctioning. This four-issue mini by Academy author Tim Sheridan is a nice way to zoom in on this Billy Batson story without having it pull focus in the main book.

So far, this feels more like an Academy story than a Shazam story, as we see a lot of Billy interacting with his peers at school than doing supehero stuff himself. Academy readers should be pleased. As should fans of Clayton Henry’s highly expressive, animated art style.

