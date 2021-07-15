A TMNT #119 Micro-Review – Ninja…Tykes?

***This is where we keep it nice and simple. Comic book reviews in 100 words or less. Straight, concise, and to the point.***

By Rob Siebert

Fanboy Wonder

TITLE: Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles #119

AUTHORS: Sophie Campbell, Kevin Eastman & Tom Waltz (Story Consultants)

ARTISTS: Nelson Daniel, Ronda Pattison (Colorist), Shawn Lee (Letterer)

RELEASED: July 14, 2021



There’s a fairly dramatic tone shift in the middle of this issue. We go from who I’ll call the Ninja Tykes, four cute little kid mutants imitating the Turtles, to what appears to be an attempted murder. Not saying it’s good or bad. It’s just sudden.

Herman the Hermit Crab makes his return in this issue. I must confess, I missed him. Now if only Pidgeon Pete were around…

This series continues to do things outside the TMNT “comfort zone.” This time, it’s the Turtles taking out multiple snipers as they attempt to take out a would-be politician.

