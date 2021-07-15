Posted in Comic Books/Graphic Novels, Micro-Reviews

A TMNT #119 Micro-Review – Ninja…Tykes?

Posted on by Rob Siebert

***This is where we keep it nice and simple. Comic book reviews in 100 words or less. Straight, concise, and to the point.***

By Rob Siebert
Fanboy Wonder

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles 119, Nelson Daniel, cover, 2021TITLE: Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles #119
AUTHORS: Sophie Campbell, Kevin Eastman & Tom Waltz (Story Consultants)
ARTISTS: Nelson Daniel, Ronda Pattison (Colorist), Shawn Lee (Letterer)
RELEASED: July 14, 2021

There’s a fairly dramatic tone shift in the middle of this issue. We go from who I’ll call the Ninja Tykes, four cute little kid mutants imitating the Turtles, to what appears to be an attempted murder. Not saying it’s good or bad. It’s just sudden.

Herman the Hermit Crab makes his return in this issue. I must confess, I missed him. Now if only Pidgeon Pete were around…

This series continues to do things outside the TMNT “comfort zone.” This time, it’s the Turtles taking out multiple snipers as they attempt to take out a would-be politician.

Email Rob at primaryignition@yahoo.com, or check us out on Twitter.

Author:

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.