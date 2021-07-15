A Star Wars: War of the Bounty Hunters #2 Micro-Review 

***This is where we keep it nice and simple. Comic book reviews in 100 words or less. Straight, concise, and to the point.***

By Rob Siebert

Fanboy Wonder

TITLE: Star Wars: War of the Bounty Hunters #2

AUTHOR: Charles Soule

ARTISTS: Luke Ross, Neeraj Menon (Colorist), Travis Lanham (Letterer). Cover by Steve McNiven & Frank D’Armata.

RELEASED: July 14, 2021



Is it just me, or does this story inflate Han Solo’s importance to the Star Wars Universe? Early on, we see just how many beings have gathered at the behest of Crimson Dawn to try and gain possession of Han’s frozen body. It seems highly overblown. Even for a smuggler as renowned as the great Han Solo.

Hell, even the Empire wants him, and they were the ones who froze him and shipped him off in the first place!

Still, the art here is on point. Ross seems to be having fun. That’s a gorgeous cover by McNiven and D’Armata.

