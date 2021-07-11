Posted in Uncategorized

A United States of Captain America #1 Micro-Review – Meeting Aaron Fischer

Posted on by Rob Siebert

By Rob Siebert
Fanboy Wonder

United States of Captain America 1, cover, 2021, Alex RossTITLE: The United States of Captain America #1
AUTHORS: Christopher Cantwell, Josh Trujillo
ARTISTS: Dale Eaglesham, Jan Bazaldua, Matt Milla (Colorist), Joe Caramagna (Letterer). Cover by Alex Ross.
RELEASED: June 30, 2021

The first few pages of this issue are pretty poignant, as Steve Rogers talks about the American dream, what he stands for, etc. That kind of thing always works. It’s powerful.

As always, an Alex Ross cover is worth half the admission price on its own.

It looks like we’ll be meeting a bunch of civilian DIY Captain Americas in this story. In this one we meet Aaron Fischer, the “Captain America of the Railways.” He’s got a cool design, and is a compelling character. He makes for a good start.

Email Rob at primaryignition@yahoo.com, or check us out on Twitter.

