A United States of Captain America #1 Micro-Review – Meeting Aaron Fischer

***This is where we keep it nice and simple. Comic book reviews in 100 words or less. Straight, concise, and to the point.***

By Rob Siebert

Fanboy Wonder

TITLE: The United States of Captain America #1

AUTHORS: Christopher Cantwell, Josh Trujillo

ARTISTS: Dale Eaglesham, Jan Bazaldua, Matt Milla (Colorist), Joe Caramagna (Letterer). Cover by Alex Ross.

RELEASED: June 30, 2021



The first few pages of this issue are pretty poignant, as Steve Rogers talks about the American dream, what he stands for, etc. That kind of thing always works. It’s powerful.

As always, an Alex Ross cover is worth half the admission price on its own.

It looks like we’ll be meeting a bunch of civilian DIY Captain Americas in this story. In this one we meet Aaron Fischer, the “Captain America of the Railways.” He’s got a cool design, and is a compelling character. He makes for a good start.

