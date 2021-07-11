A TMNT #118 Micro-Review – Shredder? Is That You?

***This is where we keep it nice and simple. Comic book reviews in 100 words or less. Straight, concise, and to the point.***

By Rob Siebert

Fanboy Wonder

TITLE: Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles #118

AUTHORS: Sophie Campbell, Kevin Eastman & Tom Waltz (Story Consultants)

ARTISTS: Nelson Daniel, Ronda Pattison (Colorist), Shawn Lee (Letterer)

RELEASED: June 23, 2021



So wait…is this the Shredder we know? Or is it the Shredder from adult Lita’s bright alternate future? I’m thinking it must be the latter, as we see the two know each other.

There’s a pretty cool sequence in this issue involving April O’Neil, an “associate” of Baxter Stockman’s, and a pair of mutant eels. It’s surprisingly violent. Amidst all the mutant characters that are now in TMNT, it’s easy for April to get lost in the shuffle. So it’s nice to see her get the spotlight here.

