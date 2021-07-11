A Suicide Squad #5 Micro-Review – Enter Bloodsport

***This is where we keep it nice and simple. Comic book reviews in 100 words or less. Straight, concise, and to the point.***

By Rob Siebert

Fanboy Wonder

TITLE: Suicide Squad #5

AUTHOR: Robbie Thompson

ARTISTS: Dexter Soy, Eduardo Pansica, Julio Ferreira, Joe Prado, Alex Sinclair (Colorist), Wes Abbott (Letterer). Variant cover by Gerald Parel.

RELEASED: July 6, 2021



Bloodsport’s introduction into this series was inevitable, as Idris Elba plays him in the upcoming movie. I dig the way Robbie Thompson writes him. He’s got a cool mission as a multiverse explorer. This issue is a step up.

Unlike what we got with the Teen Titans Academy crossover, I’m game to see the Squad go up against the Crime Syndicate. That feels like it’d be a lot of fun. The quality of the art we get here doesn’t hurt things either.

Peacemaker’s helmet is supposed to look stupid, right? Because it does. It really does.

Email Rob at primaryignition@yahoo.com, or check us out on Twitter.