A Suicide Squad #5 Micro-Review – Enter Bloodsport

Suicide Squad 5, cover, 2021, Gerald ParelTITLE: Suicide Squad #5
AUTHOR: Robbie Thompson
ARTISTS: Dexter Soy, Eduardo Pansica, Julio Ferreira, Joe Prado, Alex Sinclair (Colorist), Wes Abbott (Letterer). Variant cover by Gerald Parel.
RELEASED: July 6, 2021

Bloodsport’s introduction into this series was inevitable, as Idris Elba plays him in the upcoming movie. I dig the way Robbie Thompson writes him. He’s got a cool mission as a multiverse explorer. This issue is a step up.

Unlike what we got with the Teen Titans Academy crossover, I’m game to see the Squad go up against the Crime Syndicate. That feels like it’d be a lot of fun. The quality of the art we get here doesn’t hurt things either.

Peacemaker’s helmet is supposed to look stupid, right? Because it does. It really does.

