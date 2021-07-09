A Batman #110 Micro-Review – The Business of Making Ghosts

***This is where we keep it nice and simple. Comic book reviews in 100 words or less. Straight, concise, and to the point.***

By Rob Siebert

Fanboy Wonder

TITLE: Batman #110

AUTHOR: James Tynion IV

ARTISTS: Jorge Jimenez, Ricardo Lopez Ortiz, Tomeu Morey (Colorist), Romulo Fajardo Jr. (Colorist), Clayton Cowles (Letterer). Variant cover by Jock.

RELEASED: July 6, 2021



These Ghost-Maker back-up stories have been an acquired taste. But after several installments, I’ve finally started to come around on them. Particularly because of Ricardo Lopez-Ortiz’s art. It’s got a nice animated look to it without being too silly.

The main story was more or less status quo. Tynion, Jimenez, and Morey continue to do right by Scarecrow, while Harley Quinn continues to feel out of place working alongside Batman. I’ll grant you the latter is probably my own personal taste more than anything. But I call ’em like I see ’em.

