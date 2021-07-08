Posted in Comic Books/Graphic Novels, Micro-Reviews

A Nightwing #81 Micro-Review – A Big Reveal!

***This is where we keep it nice and simple. Comic book reviews in 100 words or less. Straight, concise, and to the point.***

By Rob Siebert
Fanboy Wonder

TITLE: Nightwing #81
AUTHOR: Tom Taylor
ARTISTS: Bruno Redondo, Adriano Lucas (Colorist), Wes Abbott (Letterer)
RELEASED: June 15, 2021

There’s a pretty big revelation regarding Dick Grayson’s family at the end of this issue. I won’t spoil it. But I’m certainly curious to see where Taylor goes with it…

Redondo and Lucas get a nice chance to show off here with a fight sequence between Nightwing and our villain Heartless. These guys are one of the best teams in all of comics right now, and they’re getting to prove it on Nightwing.

Also, Tim Drake is still hanging out. That’s a plus.

