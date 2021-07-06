A Teen Titans Academy Yearbook 2021 Micro-Review – Life with Stitch

***This is where we keep it nice and simple. Comic book reviews in 100 words or less. Straight, concise, and to the point.***

TITLE: Teen Titans Academy Yearbook 2021

AUTHOR: Tim Sheridan

ARTISTS: Bernard Chang, Marco Santucci, Darko Lafuente, Rafa Sandoval, John Tarragona (Inker). Cover design by Stephen Blackwell.

COLORISTS: Marcelo Maiolo, Michael Atiyeh, Miquel Muerto, Alex Sinclair

LETTERER: Rob Leigh

RELEASED: June 29, 2021



This short stories collection is highlighted by a look at the mysterious Stitch. As I’ve said previously, I think the strength of a teenage superhero book is how well it highlights that teen element. The Stitch story does that, tying into how lonely and isolating high school can sometimes feel. Nice work by Sheridan, who to his credit writes the entire issue.

We also get a charming little outing for Beast Boy and Raven. Teen Titans Academy should first and foremost be about the new characters, i.e. the students. But the classic characters also have their place.

