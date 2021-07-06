A Star Wars #14 Micro-Review – Lando’s Agenda

***This is where we keep it nice and simple. Comic book reviews in 100 words or less. Straight, concise, and to the point.***

By Rob Siebert

Fanboy Wonder

TITLE: Star Wars #14

AUTHORS: Charles Soule

ARTISTS: Ramon Rosanas, Rachelle Rosenberg (Colorist), Clayton Cowles (Letterer). Cover by Carlo Pagulayan, Jason Paz, and Rain Beredo.

RELEASED: June 16, 2021



As someone who’s only been marginally paying attention to the big War of the Bounty Hunters event, I was able to follow along with this issue fairly well. Obviously, I can appreciate that.

Despite him doing some fairly stupid stuff early on, Soule’s Star Wars series has been pretty good to Lando Calrissian. We continue to see that, while he’s generally a good guy, he still has his own agenda in all of this…

Ramon Rosanas’ art continues to be stellar, particularly when it comes to spaceships. The man draws a mean Millennium Falcon.

Email Rob at primaryignition@yahoo.com, or check us out on Twitter.