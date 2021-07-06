A Justice League Infinity #1 Micro-Review – That Unlimited Feeling

***This is where we keep it nice and simple. Comic book reviews in 100 words or less. Straight, concise, and to the point.***

By Rob Siebert

Fanboy Wonder

TITLE: Justice League Infinity #1

AUTHORS: J.M. De Matteis, James Tucker

ARTISTS: Ethen Beavers, Nick Filardi (Colorist), Tom Napolitano (Letterer). Cover by Francis Manapul.

RELEASED: July 6, 2021

Much like Batman: The Adventures Continue, a nostalgia-driven book like this relies heavily on the art to recapture the feel of the series. I’m pleased to report that Ethen Beavers and Nick Filardi get the job done. This looks, and thus feels, like an episode of Justice League Unlimited.

The star of the issue, and our narrator, is Martian Manhunter. We get some insight into his thought process now that he’s left the League. That’s fertile ground for storytelling, as is the DC animated multiverse, which it looks like we’ll be exploring.

