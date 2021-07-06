A Batman: The Adventures Continue – Season Two #2 Micro-Review – No More “Grey Son”

***This is where we keep it nice and simple. Comic book reviews in 100 words or less. Straight, concise, and to the point.***

By Rob Siebert

Fanboy Wonder

TITLE: Batman: The Adventures Continue – Season Two #2

AUTHORS: Alan Burnett, Paul Dini

ARTISTS: Ty Templeton, Monica Kubina (Colorist), Josh Reed (Letterer). Cover by Kris Anka.

RELEASED: July 6, 2021



As we can clearly see from the cover, Nightwing has made his BTAC debut. Thankfully, Burnett and Dini don’t go the “grey son” route that Scott Snyder did in the original Court of Owls book.

Though ultimately, Nightwing doesn’t play that big a role in things. But the Batman: The Animated Series character they killed last issue? He does. Whereas I was sour about what they did with him last month, now I’m impressed by how they wove him into the Court of Owls concept. It’s one of the better takes this book has had on modern DC Comics lore.

