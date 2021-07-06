Posted in Uncategorized

A Batman: The Adventures Continue – Season Two #2 Micro-Review – No More “Grey Son”

Posted on by Rob Siebert

Batman The Adventures Continue, cover 2021, Kris AnkaTITLE: Batman: The Adventures Continue – Season Two #2
AUTHORS: Alan Burnett, Paul Dini
ARTISTS: Ty Templeton, Monica Kubina (Colorist), Josh Reed (Letterer). Cover by Kris Anka.
RELEASED: July 6, 2021

As we can clearly see from the cover, Nightwing has made his BTAC debut. Thankfully, Burnett and Dini don’t go the “grey son” route that Scott Snyder did in the original Court of Owls book.

Though ultimately, Nightwing doesn’t play that big a role in things. But the Batman: The Animated Series character they killed last issue? He does. Whereas I was sour about what they did with him last month, now I’m impressed by how they wove him into the Court of Owls concept. It’s one of the better takes this book has had on modern DC Comics lore.

