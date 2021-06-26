A Robin #3 Micro-Review – Kickin’ It With Connor

***This is where we keep it nice and simple. Comic book reviews in 100 words or less. Straight, concise, and to the point.***

By Rob Siebert

Fanboy Wonder

TITLE: Robin #3

AUTHOR: Joshua Williamson

ARTISTS: Gleb Melnikov, Luis Guerrero (Colorist), Troy Peteri (Letterer)

RELEASED: June 22, 2021

I’m completely unfamiliar with the post-New-52 version of Connor Hawke. (Is this the first time we’re seeing him?) But evidently, he’s still Green Arrow’s son. In this issue he and Damian have a nice little bonding moment over their daddy issues. I’m not sure how old Connor is supposed to be. But he’d be a nice replacement for Jon Kent as Damian’s best friend.

Three issues in, and Damian’s gray Robin costume remains an acquired taste. Though I will say it’s probably a better fit for this particular story than the more traditional one would have been.

Email Rob at primaryignition@yahoo.com, or check us out on Twitter.