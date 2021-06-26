A Robin #3 Micro-Review – Kickin’ It With Connor

***This is where we keep it nice and simple. Comic book reviews in 100 words or less. Straight, concise, and to the point.***
By Rob Siebert
TITLE: Robin #3
AUTHOR: Joshua Williamson
ARTISTS: Gleb Melnikov, Luis Guerrero (Colorist), Troy Peteri (Letterer)
RELEASED: June 22, 2021
I’m completely unfamiliar with the post-New-52 version of Connor Hawke. (Is this the first time we’re seeing him?) But evidently, he’s still Green Arrow’s son. In this issue he and Damian have a nice little bonding moment over their daddy issues. I’m not sure how old Connor is supposed to be. But he’d be a nice replacement for Jon Kent as Damian’s best friend.
Three issues in, and Damian’s gray Robin costume remains an acquired taste. Though I will say it’s probably a better fit for this particular story than the more traditional one would have been.
