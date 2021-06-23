Posted in Uncategorized

A Teen Titans Academy #4 Micro-Review – The Bat Pack is on the Case!

Posted on by Rob Siebert

***This is where we keep it nice and simple. Comic book reviews in 100 words or less. Straight, concise, and to the point.***

Teen Titans Academy 4, cover, 2021, Rafa SandovalTITLE: Teen Titans Academy #4
AUTHOR: Tim Sheridan
ARTISTS: Steve Lieber, Dave Stewart (Colorist), Rob Leigh (Letterer). Cover by Rafa Sandoval & Alejandro Sanchez.
RELEASED: June 22, 2021

In this issue we meet the “Bat Pack,” three young detectives decked out in Batman-inspired garb. Based on how much Batman worship goes on at DC, I can only assume that’s also how the editorial staff dress at work…

Jokes aside, the Bat Pack stuff is pretty fun to follow. The characters actually feel like teenagers, a vital ingredient in teenage superhero books that’s harder to nail down than one might think. Steve Lieber’s art is also a good match for the story.

