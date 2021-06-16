Posted in Comic Books/Graphic Novels, Micro-Reviews

The Joker #4 Micro-Review – Lady Bane? She-Bane?

Posted on by Rob Siebert

***This is where we keep it nice and simple. Comic book reviews in 100 words or less. Straight, concise, and to the point.***

By Rob Siebert
Fanboy Wonder

The Joker 4, cover, 2021, Guillem MarchTITLE: The Joker #4
AUTHORS: James Tynion IV, Sam Johns
ARTISTS: Guillem March, Mirka Andolfo, Arif Prianto (Colorist), Romulo Fajardo Jr. (Colorist), Tom Napolitano (Letterer), Ariana Maher (Letterer)
RELEASED: June 8, 2021

The Joker has featured the debut of Bane’s daughter Vengeance. I like her design a lot. Particularly in how her mask resembles the one Bane wore when he first appeared in the ’90s.

I’m split on whether I like the name Vengeance. When I opened this issue I was calling her Lady Bane in error, but that’s not a horrible name. Joker actually calls her She-Bane here. That one is…less inspired.

The Punchline back-up is still coming out flat for me, despite the presence of Harper Row/Bluebird.

Email Rob at primaryignition@yahoo.com, or check us out on Twitter.

Author:

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.