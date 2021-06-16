A Compass #1 Micro-Review – Breezing into History

***This is where we keep it nice and simple. Comic book reviews in 100 words or less. Straight, concise, and to the point.***

By Rob Siebert

Fanboy Wonder

TITLE: Compass #1

AUTHORS: Robert Mackenzie, David Walker

ARTISTS: Justin Greenwood, Daniela Miwa (Colorist), Simon Bowland (Letterer). Cover by Greenwood & Brad Simpson.

RELEASED: June 15, 2021



This first issue has an Indiana Jones vibe to it. It’s light on dialogue and exposition early on, and heavy on the action. As such, it’s a breeze to get into.

If historical fiction is your flavor, then Compass might be for you. All the more if you’re into strong female characters. It takes a bit of time to catch up with the history element. But once you do, you realize this series has a lot of promise.

Email Rob at primaryignition@yahoo.com, or check us out on Twitter.