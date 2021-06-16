Posted in Comic Books/Graphic Novels, Micro-Reviews

A Compass #1 Micro-Review – Breezing into History

Posted on by Rob Siebert

***This is where we keep it nice and simple. Comic book reviews in 100 words or less. Straight, concise, and to the point.***

By Rob Siebert
Fanboy Wonder

Compass 1, cover, 2021Justin GreenwoodTITLE: Compass #1
AUTHORS: Robert Mackenzie, David Walker
ARTISTS: Justin Greenwood, Daniela Miwa (Colorist), Simon Bowland (Letterer). Cover by Greenwood & Brad Simpson.
RELEASED: June 15, 2021

This first issue has an Indiana Jones vibe to it. It’s light on dialogue and exposition early on, and heavy on the action. As such, it’s a breeze to get into.

If historical fiction is your flavor, then Compass might be for you. All the more if you’re into strong female characters. It takes a bit of time to catch up with the history element. But once you do, you realize this series has a lot of promise.

Email Rob at primaryignition@yahoo.com, or check us out on Twitter.

Author:

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.