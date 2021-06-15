Posted in Power Rangers, Toys

Toy Chest Theater: Green Rangers, Father and Son

Posted on by Rob Siebert

By Rob Siebert
Fanboy Wonder

For timing reasons, I couldn’t resist this shot from Dafranchise. Not just because three new episodes of Power Rangers Dino Fury drop on Netflix today, but because of the Father’s Day connection. In the graphic novel Power Rangers: Soul of the Dragon, Tommy Oliver’s son JJ grows up to become the Green S.P.D. Ranger, complete with his dad’s old dragon shield. And of course, the Lightning Collection figures make for a great shot.

Dafranchise, Green Rangers

Author:

