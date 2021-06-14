Posted in Comic Books/Graphic Novels, Micro-Reviews

A TMNT #117 Micro-Review – A Battle of the Bands…or Not?

***This is where we keep it nice and simple. Comic book reviews in 100 words or less. Straight, concise, and to the point.***

By Rob Siebert
Fanboy Wonder

TITLE: Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles #117
AUTHORS: Sophie Campbell, Kevin Eastman & Tom Waltz (Story Consultants)
ARTISTS: Campbell, Ronda Pattison (Colorist), Shawn Lee (Letterer). Pride month variant cover by Eastman.
RELEASED: June 9, 2021

TMNT has been building to a battle of the bands for the last several issues. In this issue it looks like we’re finally going to get it…only for them to call it off at the last minute.

Normally I’m not a big fan of musical performances in comics. Obviously they don’t really lend themselves to the medium. But I was willing to give TMNT the benefit of the doubt, to the point where I’m actually disappointed they didn’t go through with it. They might have actually been able to turn in something fun!

