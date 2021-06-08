Toy Chest Theater: Ghostbusters Day with Mitchel Wu

By Rob Siebert

Fanboy Wonder

I’ve been looking for an excuse to feature a Mitchel Wu shot for awhile. Low and behold, an opportunity has presented itself. Wu posted this image just in time for today, the 37th anniversary of the release of Ghostbusters! Or as it’s more widely known, Ghostbusters Day!

Fun fact: In The Nightmare Before Christmas, Zero (seen below) was voiced by Frank Welker, an iconic voice actor who also voiced Ray Stantz and Slimer in The Real Ghostbusters.

