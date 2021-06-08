Posted in Uncategorized

Toy Chest Theater: Ghostbusters Day with Mitchel Wu

Posted on by Rob Siebert

By Rob Siebert
Fanboy Wonder

I’ve been looking for an excuse to feature a Mitchel Wu shot for awhile. Low and behold, an opportunity has presented itself. Wu posted this image just in time for today, the 37th anniversary of the release of Ghostbusters! Or as it’s more widely known, Ghostbusters Day!

Fun fact: In The Nightmare Before Christmas, Zero (seen below) was voiced by Frank Welker, an iconic voice actor who also voiced Ray Stantz and Slimer in The Real Ghostbusters.

Email Rob at primaryignition@yahoo.com, or check us out on Twitter.

Author:

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.