A Batman/Catwoman #5 Micro-Review – Selina Gets Drunk…For Some Reason

***This is where we keep it nice and simple. Comic book reviews in 100 words or less. Straight, concise, and to the point.***

By Rob Siebert

Fanboy Wonder

TITLE: Batman/Catwoman #5

AUTHOR: Tom King

ARTISTS: Clay Mann, Tomeu Morey (Colorist), Clayton Cowles (Letterer)

RELEASED: June 1, 2021

In this issue we get a confrontation between old lady Selina Kyle and old lady Harley Quinn. Turns out, even in her old age, Harley is still fixated on the Joker. Kinda sad, actually.

We also get drunk Selina in the present-day. That’s…unexpected.

Clay Mann and Tomeu Morey continue to give us a pretty great lookin’ Phantasm. But I’m starting to wonder if this is one of those stories that’s better when you consume the whole thing in one or two sittings, as opposed to monthly increments. Because the latter method is starting to not work for me.

