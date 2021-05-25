Posted in Comic Books/Graphic Novels, Micro-Reviews

A Teen Titans Academy #3 Micro-Review – The Suicide Squad Strikes

Posted on by Rob Siebert

***This is where we keep it nice and simple. Comic book reviews in 100 words or less. Straight, concise, and to the point.***

By Rob Siebert
Fanboy Wonder

Teen Titans Academy 3, cover, 2021, Rafa SandovalTITLE: Teen Titans Academy #3
AUTHOR: Tim Sheridan
ARTISTS: Rafa Sandoval, Max Raynor, Jordi Tarragona (Inker), Alejandro Sanchez (Colorist), Alex Sinclair (Colorist), Rob Leigh (Letterer)
RELEASED: May 25, 2021

What I really wanted coming into this book was for it to acknowledge Superboy’s history on the Teen Titans. It did that. So I was satisfied.

The best part of this series so far has been the younger characters, specifically Bolt and Summer Zahid. And fittingly enough, they’re put together in this issue. So again, I was satisfied.

Email Rob at primaryignition@yahoo.com, or check us out on Twitter.

