A Robin #2 Micro-Review – Damian Cuts Loose

TITLE: Robin #2

AUTHOR: Joshua Williamson

ARTISTS: Gleb Melnikov, Luis Guerrero (Colorist), Troy Peteri (Letterer)

RELEASED: May 25, 2021

There’s a sequence in this book where Damian gets to let loose and kill a bunch of enemy combatants (They come back.). Have we seen that before? That feels like the kind of thing we should have seen before.

The initial supporting cast for Robin is pretty strong, and includes the likes of Ravager and Connor Hawke. We meet several other supporting players in this issue. Williamson is doing a really nice job setting up a story that’s fun, but also has a good amount of meat to it.

