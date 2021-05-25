A Joker #3 Micro-Review – Wrong Turns

***This is where we keep it nice and simple. Comic book reviews in 100 words or less. Straight, concise, and to the point.***

By Rob Siebert

Fanboy Wonder

TITLE: The Joker #3

AUTHOR: James Tynion IV, Sam Johns

ARTISTS: Guillem March, Mirka Andolfo, Arif Prianto (Colorist), Romulo Fajardo Jr., Tom Napolitano (Letterer). Variant cover by Gary Frank.

RELEASED: May 11, 2021

The main story in Joker takes a couple of turns in issue #3 that I’m not too fond of at first glance. The first is that it rehashes The Killing Joke, which is a trick that’s beyond tired at this point. The second is bringing Jim Gordon and the Joker together too soon. I was hoping to see the Gordon’s manhunt continue for another one or two issues.

Still, the book is still on track. And there is plenty of intrigue in the Jim Gordon and Joker team-up we’re about to see…

