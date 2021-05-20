Posted in Comic Books/Graphic Novels

Weekly Comic 100s: Batman #108

Posted on by Rob Siebert

By Rob Siebert
Fanboy Wonder

Batman 108, cover, 2021, Jorge JimenezTITLE: Batman #108
AUTHOR: James Tynion IV
ARTISTS: Jorge Jimenez, Ricardo Lopez Ortiz, Tomeu Morey (Colorist), Romulo Fajardo Jr. (Colorist) Clayton Cowles (Letterer)
RELEASED: May 4, 2021

This issue got a nice little sales bump out of the debut of Miracle Molly, whose wardrobe looks like it might have come out of Batman Beyond had the show been made in the ’80s.

She makes a nice first impression though, educating Batman/Matches Malone about the philosophy and values of the Unsanity Collective. Tynion writes a lot of really poignant  dialogue for her.

One nitpick: Molly figures out Matches Malone and Batman are the same person thanks to something pretty obvious and easy. Even on a reduced budget, Batman’s tricks shouldn’t be so easy to see through.

