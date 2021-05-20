Weekly Comic 100s: Batman #108

***This is where we keep it nice and simple. Comic book reviews in 100 words or less. Straight, concise, and to the point.***

By Rob Siebert

Fanboy Wonder

TITLE: Batman #108

AUTHOR: James Tynion IV

ARTISTS: Jorge Jimenez, Ricardo Lopez Ortiz, Tomeu Morey (Colorist), Romulo Fajardo Jr. (Colorist) Clayton Cowles (Letterer)

RELEASED: May 4, 2021



This issue got a nice little sales bump out of the debut of Miracle Molly, whose wardrobe looks like it might have come out of Batman Beyond had the show been made in the ’80s.

She makes a nice first impression though, educating Batman/Matches Malone about the philosophy and values of the Unsanity Collective. Tynion writes a lot of really poignant dialogue for her.

One nitpick: Molly figures out Matches Malone and Batman are the same person thanks to something pretty obvious and easy. Even on a reduced budget, Batman’s tricks shouldn’t be so easy to see through.

