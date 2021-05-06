Weekly Comic 100s: Nightwing #79

***This is where we keep it nice and simple. Comic book reviews in 100 words or less. Straight, concise, and to the point.***

By Rob Siebert

Fanboy Wonder

TITLE: Nightwing #79

AUTHOR: Tom Taylor

ARTISTS: Bruno Redondo, Adriano Lucas (Colorist), Wes Abbott (Letterer)

RELEASED: April 27, 2021



We’re only a couple issues in, but I already have the sense that Tom Taylor really gets Dick Grayson. Taylor is placing a lot of emphasis on Dick’s generous spirit, and what he wants to do to impact Bludhaven beyond superheroics. That feels very true to the character. As such, his has the potential to be one of the best Nightwing runs we’ve seen in a long time.

It certainly helps that Redondo and Abbott are killing it on art, turning in work that’s just as good as what they gave us on Suicide Squad.

