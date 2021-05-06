Posted in Comic Books/Graphic Novels, Weekly Comic 100s

Weekly Comic 100s: Nightwing #79

Posted on by Rob Siebert

***This is where we keep it nice and simple. Comic book reviews in 100 words or less. Straight, concise, and to the point.***

By Rob Siebert
Fanboy Wonder

TITLE: Nightwing #79
AUTHOR: Tom Taylor
ARTISTS: Bruno Redondo, Adriano Lucas (Colorist), Wes Abbott (Letterer)
RELEASED: April 27, 2021

We’re only a couple issues in, but I already have the sense that Tom Taylor really gets Dick Grayson. Taylor is placing a lot of emphasis on Dick’s generous spirit, and what he wants to do to impact Bludhaven beyond superheroics. That feels very true to the character. As such, his has the potential to be one of the best Nightwing runs we’ve seen in a long time.

It certainly helps that Redondo and Abbott are killing it on art, turning in work that’s just as good as what they gave us on Suicide Squad.

Email Rob at primaryignition@yahoo.com, or check us out on Twitter.

Author:

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.