Weekly Comic 100s: Detective Comics #1035

***This is where we keep it nice and simple. Comic book reviews in 100 words or less. Straight, concise, and to the point.***
By Rob Siebert
Fanboy Wonder
TITLE: Detective Comics #1035
AUTHOR: Mariko Tamaki
ARTISTS: Dan Mora, Clayton Henry, Jordie Bellaire (Colorist), Aditya Bidikar (Letterer)
RELEASED: April 27, 2021
While Tamaki and Mora once again turn in a strong effort on the main story, I was more interested in the Huntress backstory. It sees Helena make a friend, only for things to go…not well.
A little bit of dialogue I related to in a broad sense…
“Friends have never been my strong suit. Allies? Sure. Teams? Not great. But okay. … But friends–Normal everyday friends–have never been my thing.”
Some of us are just born loners.
