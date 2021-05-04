Weekly Comic 100s: Detective Comics #1035

***This is where we keep it nice and simple. Comic book reviews in 100 words or less. Straight, concise, and to the point.***

By Rob Siebert

Fanboy Wonder

TITLE: Detective Comics #1035

AUTHOR: Mariko Tamaki

ARTISTS: Dan Mora, Clayton Henry, Jordie Bellaire (Colorist), Aditya Bidikar (Letterer)

RELEASED: April 27, 2021



While Tamaki and Mora once again turn in a strong effort on the main story, I was more interested in the Huntress backstory. It sees Helena make a friend, only for things to go…not well.

A little bit of dialogue I related to in a broad sense…

“Friends have never been my strong suit. Allies? Sure. Teams? Not great. But okay. … But friends–Normal everyday friends–have never been my thing.”

Some of us are just born loners.

