Posted in Comic Books/Graphic Novels, Weekly Comic 100s

Weekly Comic 100s: Detective Comics #1035

Posted on by Rob Siebert

***This is where we keep it nice and simple. Comic book reviews in 100 words or less. Straight, concise, and to the point.***

By Rob Siebert
Fanboy Wonder

TITLE: Detective Comics #1035
AUTHOR: Mariko Tamaki
ARTISTS: Dan Mora, Clayton Henry, Jordie Bellaire (Colorist), Aditya Bidikar (Letterer)
RELEASED: April 27, 2021

While Tamaki and Mora once again turn in a strong effort on the main story, I was more interested in the Huntress backstory. It sees Helena make a friend, only for things to go…not well.

A little bit of dialogue I related to in a broad sense…

“Friends have never been my strong suit. Allies? Sure. Teams? Not great. But okay. … But friends–Normal everyday friends–have never been my thing.”

Some of us are just born loners.

Email Rob at primaryignition@yahoo.com, or check us out on Twitter.

Author:

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.