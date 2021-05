By Rob Siebert

Fanboy Wonder

Well, you knew we had to do something with Star Wars today, what with it being May the Fourth. I’ve always liked Ryan Mitchell‘s shots. Obviously, he has a knack for images that look like old timey war photos. This one in particular has always stood out to me. Maybe it’s the fact that it’s an action shot. It looks like there’s just been an explosion nearby…

