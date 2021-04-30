Weekly Comic 100s: TMNT #116

***This is where we keep it nice and simple. Comic book reviews in 100 words or less. Straight, concise, and to the point.***

By Rob Siebert

Fanboy Wonder

TITLE: Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles #116

AUTHOR: Sophie Campbell, Tom Waltz & Kevin Eastman (Story Consulting)

ARTISTS: Campbell, Ronda Pattison (Colorist), Shawn Lee (Letterer)

RELEASED: April 21, 2021

There’s a little reference in this issue to a song from the old Ninja Turtles Coming Out of Their Shells Tour. And a fairly organic one, given how music-oriented these last several issues have been. I got a good chuckle out of it.

Also, apparently Raphael can rap. Who knew?

I’m curious to see how they pull off this battle of the bands, which is apparently coming up next issue. Music and comics don’t always mix well, because obviously you can’t hear the music in question. This is going to be interesting…

