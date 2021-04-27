Weekly Comic 100s: Champions #6

***This is where we keep it nice and simple. Comic book reviews in 100 words or less. Straight, concise, and to the point.***
By Rob Siebert
Fanboy Wonder
TITLE: Champions #6
AUTHOR: Danny Lore
ARTISTS: Luciano Vecchio, Federico Blee (Colorist), Clayton Cowles (Letterer). Cover by Toni Ifante.
RELEASED: April 21, 2021
This issue re-purposes the Roxxon corporation as a company trying to rehab its image by manipulating teens via a new app. I like the teens and tech angle. That’s the kind of thing you can’t necessarily do with a regular superhero book.
I also appreciate the way Lore writes the tension between Ironheart and the rest of the teens. It feels authentic. Like the kind of thing that could happen in a real group of high-school-aged friends.
Then again, it’s been a good 20 years since high school. So I could be way off.
Email Rob at primaryignition@yahoo.com, or check us out on Twitter.