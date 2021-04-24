Posted in Comic Books/Graphic Novels, Weekly Comic 100s

Weekly Comic 100s: Rorschach #7

Posted on by Rob Siebert

***This is where we keep it nice and simple. Comic book reviews in 100 words or less. Straight, concise, and to the point.***

By Rob Siebert
Fanboy Wonder

TITLE: Rorschach #7
AUTHOR: Tom King
ARTISTS: Jorge Fornes, Dave Stewart (Colorist), Clayton Cowles (Letterer)
RELEASED: April 13, 2021

If you’d asked me what real-world figures I had expected to see pop up in a Rorschach series, Frank Miller would not have been on the list. And yet, here he is. Or at least an allegorical Frank Miller who wrote The Dark Fife Returns.

Seven issues in, though it may be politically incorrect, I’ve enjoyed the majority of this book so far. Out of all DC’s attempts to cash in on Watchmen in the last decade, Rorschach feels the most faithful to the original. That’s a pretty high compliment, in my book.

