Weekly Comic 100s: Justice League #60

Posted on by Rob Siebert

***This is where we keep it nice and simple. Comic book reviews in 100 words or less. Straight, concise, and to the point.***

By Rob Siebert
Fanboy Wonder

TITLE: Justice League #60
AUTHOR: Brian Michael Bendis
ARTISTS: David Marquez, Tamra Bonvillain (Colorist), Josh Reed (Letterer)
RELEASED: April 20, 2021

Having “Bendis banter” in a Justice League book takes a little getting used to. But all in all I think Bendis is proving to be a good fit for the League, just like he was a good fit for Superman.

On that topic, David Marquez draws a hell of a Man of Steel. Pay attention to him in the group shots. There’s an earnestness to him that you don’t often see, but suits the character perfectly.

