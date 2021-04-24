Weekly Comic 100s: Justice League #60

***This is where we keep it nice and simple. Comic book reviews in 100 words or less. Straight, concise, and to the point.***

By Rob Siebert

Fanboy Wonder

TITLE: Justice League #60

AUTHOR: Brian Michael Bendis

ARTISTS: David Marquez, Tamra Bonvillain (Colorist), Josh Reed (Letterer)

RELEASED: April 20, 2021



Having “Bendis banter” in a Justice League book takes a little getting used to. But all in all I think Bendis is proving to be a good fit for the League, just like he was a good fit for Superman.

On that topic, David Marquez draws a hell of a Man of Steel. Pay attention to him in the group shots. There’s an earnestness to him that you don’t often see, but suits the character perfectly.

