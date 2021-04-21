Weekly Comic 100s: Mighty Morphin #6

***This is where we keep it nice and simple. Comic book reviews in 100 words or less. Straight, concise, and to the point.***

By Rob Siebert

Fanboy Wonder

TITLE: Mighty Morphin #6

AUTHOR: Ryan Parrott

ARTISTS: Marco Renna, Walter Baiamonte (Colorist), Katia Ranalli & Sara Antonellini (Color Assistants), Ed Dukeshire (Letterer). Cover by InHyuk Lee.

RELEASED: April 14, 2021



This issue shows us a couple of things we don’t traditionally see in Power Rangers. The first is the Rangers interacting with the military, with a specific reference to the president of the United States. It’s a hint at the Rangers having some king of ongoing relationship with the U.S. government, and an allusion to the idea that the government has an idea the Rangers are teenagers. There’s a good amount of meat there, and I hope Parrott explores it further down the line.

The other is bunks in the Command Center. That’s a cool thing to see.

