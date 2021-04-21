Posted in Uncategorized

Weekly Comic 100s: Mighty Morphin #6

TITLE: Mighty Morphin #6
AUTHOR: Ryan Parrott
ARTISTS: Marco Renna, Walter Baiamonte (Colorist), Katia Ranalli & Sara Antonellini (Color Assistants), Ed Dukeshire (Letterer). Cover by InHyuk Lee.
RELEASED: April 14, 2021

This issue shows us a couple of things we don’t traditionally see in Power Rangers. The first is the Rangers interacting with the military, with a specific reference to the president of the United States. It’s a hint at the Rangers having some king of ongoing relationship with the U.S. government, and an allusion to the idea that the government has an idea the Rangers are teenagers. There’s a good amount of meat there, and I hope Parrott explores it further down the line.

The other is bunks in the Command Center. That’s a cool thing to see.

